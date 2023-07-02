trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629641
UCC Breaking: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on UCC – will consider after the draft of UCC.

|Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
UCC Breaking: On UCC, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that he will consider after the draft of UCC. Let us tell you that the Congress was earlier opposing the UCC.
