UCC Draft: CM Dhami meets PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
Pushkar Singh Dhami met Narendra Modi today amid Uttarakhand UCC Draft. During this, CM Dhami informed PM Modi about the ongoing development projects and progress in Uttarakhand.
