UCC Row: Draft of Uniform Civil Code is ready in Uttarakhand, expert committee announced this

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 02:52 PM IST
Uniform Civil Code: The draft of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been prepared in Uttarakhand. This announcement has been made by the expert committee. If the UCC law is made, then the personal law of the minorities will be curbed and in civil matters also everyone will have to follow the same law.
