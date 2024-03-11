NewsVideos
Uddhav Thackeray gets big blow ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
Ravindra Waikar News: Ahead of announcement of election date, Uddhav Thackeray has suffered a big shock. Ravindra Vaykar, a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray and MLA from Jogeshwari assembly, joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

