Uddhav Thackeray makes big statement during press conference,says,'The real Shiv Sena will remain mine'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

Supreme Court took two very important decisions on Thursday. On the one hand, the Supreme Court put forward several decisions regarding the rights of the Delhi government, and on the other hand it also gave its verdict on the ongoing Uddhav-Shinde dispute in the politics of Maharashtra. After which Uddhav Thackeray resigned. After the resignation, Uddhav Thackeray held a press conference today and said, 'The real Shiv Sena will remain with me'.