NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uddhav Thackeray makes big statement during press conference,says,'The real Shiv Sena will remain mine'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 12, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Supreme Court took two very important decisions on Thursday. On the one hand, the Supreme Court put forward several decisions regarding the rights of the Delhi government, and on the other hand it also gave its verdict on the ongoing Uddhav-Shinde dispute in the politics of Maharashtra. After which Uddhav Thackeray resigned. After the resignation, Uddhav Thackeray held a press conference today and said, 'The real Shiv Sena will remain with me'.

All Videos

Special screening of 'Kerala Story' in Lucknow today, film banned in Bengal and Tamil Nadu
1:10
Special screening of 'Kerala Story' in Lucknow today, film banned in Bengal and Tamil Nadu
'Long live Imran Khan' - ex-PM's supporters celebrate his release in Peshawar
2:24
'Long live Imran Khan' - ex-PM's supporters celebrate his release in Peshawar
Congress Leader Sachin Pilot targets Gehlot Government on the second day of ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’
2:8
Congress Leader Sachin Pilot targets Gehlot Government on the second day of ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’
Why ONDC Is The Biggest Threat To Swiggy & Zomato, Know How It Is Providing Cheaper Food
3:47
Why ONDC Is The Biggest Threat To Swiggy & Zomato, Know How It Is Providing Cheaper Food
PTI appeals to supporters of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, asks them to gather in Islamabad
0:37
PTI appeals to supporters of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, asks them to gather in Islamabad

Trending Videos

1:10
Special screening of 'Kerala Story' in Lucknow today, film banned in Bengal and Tamil Nadu
2:24
'Long live Imran Khan' - ex-PM's supporters celebrate his release in Peshawar
2:8
Congress Leader Sachin Pilot targets Gehlot Government on the second day of ‘Jan Sangharsh Yatra’
3:47
Why ONDC Is The Biggest Threat To Swiggy & Zomato, Know How It Is Providing Cheaper Food
0:37
PTI appeals to supporters of former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, asks them to gather in Islamabad
maharashtra politics news,Maharashtra politics,maharashtra political crisis supreme court today,maharashtra politics crisis,Uddhav Thackeray,uddhav thackeray speech today,uddhav thackeray press conference today,Uddhav Thackeray news,uddhav thackeray on supreme court,uddhav thackeray on shiv sena,uddhav thackeray on shiv sena symbol,uddhav thackeray on eknath shinde,Eknath Shinde,eknath shinde shiv sena,Press Conference,press conference today,Zee News,HindiNews,