Uddhav Thackeray makes huge remark on NDA after INDIA Alliance forms committee

|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
INDIA Mumbai Meet: Opposition Alliance India (I.N.D.I.A.) has formed a coordination committee. 13 leaders from different parties have been made members of the Coordination Committee. 13 leaders including Sharad Pawar, Stalin, Abhishek Banerjee, Hemant Soren and Raghav Chadha have been included in the Coordination Committee. After the formation of the committee, Uddhav Thackeray attacked NDA and gave a big statement. Know what Uddhav said.
