Uddhav Thackeray Vs Eknath Shinde: Big SC Verdict Today On Maharashtra Shiv Sena Crisis

| Updated: May 11, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

It could be a ‘make or break day' for CM Eknath Shinde and his supporting leaders. A five-judge Constitution bench of the SC is set to pronounce its verdict. The verdict is on a batch of petitions filed by rival Shiv Sena in connection with the Maharashtra political crisis.