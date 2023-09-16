trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2663139
Ujjain Bus Accident: Heavy rain...Bus going to Jodhpur overturned in Ujjain

|Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Ujjain Bus Accident Breaking: A major accident has occurred with a bus going from Indore to Jodhpur. A bus full of passengers has overturned in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. 13 people have been injured in this accident.
