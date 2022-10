UK PM Liz Truss says 'sorry' for economic mistakes, but vows to stick around

| Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing calls to resign from within her own Conservative Party after a disastrous six weeks in Downing Street. Now, PM Liz Truss has taken the responsibility and apologised for the mistakes made in the last one month.