NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ukraine Military releases photos of snipers hiding in the snow. Can you spot them?

|Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Since early 2022, several stories about the war between Ukraine and Russia have been surfacing on the internet. Amidst the humanitarian crises, a series of photos of the Ukrainian snipers camouflaged in the snow has been going viral on social media. The Ukrainian National Guard published the pictures in a form of a puzzle on Tuesday. Ukraine Military releases photos of snipers hiding in the snow. Can you spot them?

All Videos

Sachin Pilot targets Gehlot govt over the exam paper leak issue in Rajasthan | Zee News English
Sachin Pilot targets Gehlot govt over the exam paper leak issue in Rajasthan | Zee News English
Old Pension Scheme vs the New Pension System: is OPS a financial burden?
Old Pension Scheme vs the New Pension System: is OPS a financial burden?
Women Wrestlers Case: Vinesh Phogat's big announcement on Brij Bhushan Singh
3:35
Women Wrestlers Case: Vinesh Phogat's big announcement on Brij Bhushan Singh
Badhir News: JP Nadda offers prayers at ISKCON temple in Bengal
5:29
Badhir News: JP Nadda offers prayers at ISKCON temple in Bengal
Women Wrestlers Case: Wrestlers strike again after talks with the government
9:55
Women Wrestlers Case: Wrestlers strike again after talks with the government

Trending Videos

Sachin Pilot targets Gehlot govt over the exam paper leak issue in Rajasthan | Zee News English
Old Pension Scheme vs the New Pension System: is OPS a financial burden?
3:35
Women Wrestlers Case: Vinesh Phogat's big announcement on Brij Bhushan Singh
5:29
Badhir News: JP Nadda offers prayers at ISKCON temple in Bengal
9:55
Women Wrestlers Case: Wrestlers strike again after talks with the government