Ukraine Military releases photos of snipers hiding in the snow. Can you spot them?

| Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 06:45 PM IST

Since early 2022, several stories about the war between Ukraine and Russia have been surfacing on the internet. Amidst the humanitarian crises, a series of photos of the Ukrainian snipers camouflaged in the snow has been going viral on social media. The Ukrainian National Guard published the pictures in a form of a puzzle on Tuesday. Ukraine Military releases photos of snipers hiding in the snow. Can you spot them?