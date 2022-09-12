Uma Bharti Exclusive: Uma Bharti's statement regarding the court's decision on the Gyanvapi case

In the Gyanvapi Masjid case, the Varanasi court has given a verdict in favor of the Hindu side. The court dismissed the petition of Anjuman Intejamia Committee. The court has ruled in favor of the five female Hindu parties. So on the court's decision, BJP leader Uma Bharti has said that it has been a big victory for the Hindu side.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 07:44 PM IST

