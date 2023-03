videoDetails

Umesh Pal Accused Atiq Ahmed to go undergo Medical Examination on reaching Prayagraj

| Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 03:40 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed is being taken to Prayagraj for the hearing of the Umesh Pal murder case. Atiq Ahmed will be produced tomorrow in the MP MLA court of Prayagraj. Before this, Atiq Ahmed will be admitted to Naini Jail where a team of three doctors will conduct medical examination of Atiq.