Umesh Pal Murder Case: Controversial poster find from Atiq's house

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed: There has been a stir after getting a controversial poster from the ancestral house of Mafia Atiq Ahmed. It is written in this poster, 'No matter how dark the night is, there is definitely a morning.' The meaning of this poster is clear that Atiq's henchmen are still hopeful of a new dawn.