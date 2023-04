videoDetails

Umesh Pal murder case: Reward amount increase on Shaista Parveen

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

Pal murder case: The reward for Shaista Parveen, wife of mafia Atiq Ahmed, named in the Umesh Pal murder case, has been increased to Rs 50,000.