Umesh Pal Murder: CM yogi's action on Atiq Ahmad's family

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 05:22 PM IST

The account of every crime of Ateeq and his family is now settled UP's mafia don seems to be tightening his noose on the Ateeq family, the search for Ateeq's wife has intensified. The reward amount has been increased to Rs 50,000 on Shaista Parveen, wife of Mafia Atiq Ahmed.