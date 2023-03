videoDetails

Umesh Pal Murder: Non-bailable warrant issued against 2 accused for not reaching MP MLA Court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf have been convicted by Prayagraj's MP MLA court in Umesh Pal murder case. On the other hand, MP MLA court has issued non-bailable warrants against the two other accused for not reaching the court.