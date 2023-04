videoDetails

Umeshpal murder case: Relatives of martyred policemen thanked CM Yogi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 06:20 PM IST

The statement of the family of the policemen who were martyred in the Umeshpal murder has come on the encounter. The relatives of the martyred policemen say that action should be taken against the entire family of Atiq, we thank Yogi ji.