UN Recognises 'Namami Gange', among top 10 World Restoration Flagship programmes

| Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 06:09 PM IST

The National Mission for Clean Ganga initiative, also called as Namami Gange initiative has been recognised by the United Nations (UN) as one of the Top 10 World Restoration Flagships programmes aimed at reviving the natural world