trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645230
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Uncontrollable bus falls into river in Giridih

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 08:48 AM IST
Uncontrollable bus has fallen into the river in Giridih, Jharkhand. In this accident, 4 people have died and more than 20 people are injured. CM Soren expressed grief over this incident.

All Videos

PTI To hold protest against Imran Khan arrest in Pakistan today
play icon0:32
PTI To hold protest against Imran Khan arrest in Pakistan today
Bulldozer action on Sahara Hotel in violence case
play icon5:57
Bulldozer action on Sahara Hotel in violence case
Heavy landslides in Ramban and Jammu-Srinagar highway of Uttarakhand,
play icon2:39
Heavy landslides in Ramban and Jammu-Srinagar highway of Uttarakhand,
PM Modi to lay foundation stones of 508 World Class Railway stations in India
play icon3:52
 PM Modi to lay foundation stones of 508 World Class Railway stations in India
ASI team to reach Gyanvapi soon to hold survey for third day
play icon0:50
ASI team to reach Gyanvapi soon to hold survey for third day

Trending Videos

PTI To hold protest against Imran Khan arrest in Pakistan today
play icon0:32
PTI To hold protest against Imran Khan arrest in Pakistan today
Bulldozer action on Sahara Hotel in violence case
play icon5:57
Bulldozer action on Sahara Hotel in violence case
Heavy landslides in Ramban and Jammu-Srinagar highway of Uttarakhand,
play icon2:39
Heavy landslides in Ramban and Jammu-Srinagar highway of Uttarakhand,
PM Modi to lay foundation stones of 508 World Class Railway stations in India
play icon3:52
PM Modi to lay foundation stones of 508 World Class Railway stations in India
ASI team to reach Gyanvapi soon to hold survey for third day
play icon0:50
ASI team to reach Gyanvapi soon to hold survey for third day
jharkhand accident news today,jharkhand accident news,jharkhand accident train,jharkhand accident today,jharkhand bus accident,jharkhand bus accident today,jharkhand news bus accident,jharkhand giridih,jharkhand giridih news,jharkhand giridih ka news,jharkhand giridih jila,Giridih,giridih news,giridih news live,giridih update,giridih news today,giridih bus accident,giridih bus accident today,Bus accident,Bus Accident In Jharkhand,bus accident giridih,