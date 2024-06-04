Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2754750
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Under house arrest..' Akhilesh Yadav's shocking claim.

|Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 07:52 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Update: Before the counting of votes begins, Akhilesh Yadav has made a big allegation. Meanwhile, along with the counting of Lok Sabha Election Results 2024, the results of 543 seats will be announced today. After which it will be decided whether the NDA government will be formed in the country or the I.N.D.I.A alliance will win. People across the country including Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi are keeping an eye on this result. According to the Election Commission, during the counting, the ballot papers will be counted first, after which the EVM votes will be counted. Watch the biggest coverage of the results of the Lok Sabha elections LIVE on Zee New

All Videos

Counting of votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha elections to begin from 8 AM
Play Icon04:18
Counting of votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha elections to begin from 8 AM
Baat Pate Ki: What is the row over postal ballots?
Play Icon30:18
Baat Pate Ki: What is the row over postal ballots?
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar become Union Minister?
Play Icon02:19
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar become Union Minister?
DNA: Why is China waiting for Modi?
Play Icon03:04
DNA: Why is China waiting for Modi?
DNA: EC Calls Out 'Fake Narratives'
Play Icon09:33
DNA: EC Calls Out 'Fake Narratives'

Trending Videos

Counting of votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha elections to begin from 8 AM
play icon4:18
Counting of votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha elections to begin from 8 AM
Baat Pate Ki: What is the row over postal ballots?
play icon30:18
Baat Pate Ki: What is the row over postal ballots?
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar become Union Minister?
play icon2:19
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar become Union Minister?
DNA: Why is China waiting for Modi?
play icon3:4
DNA: Why is China waiting for Modi?
DNA: EC Calls Out 'Fake Narratives'
play icon9:33
DNA: EC Calls Out 'Fake Narratives'