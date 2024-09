videoDetails

Major action taken against cow smugglers in Pratapgarh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 01:54 PM IST

In Pratapgarh, 36 cows were being transported in a truck. The cows were loaded in such a way that one of them died. When the police stopped them, the cow smugglers started running away. What happened after that? How did the police arrest the cow smugglers?