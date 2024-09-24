Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2797766https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/karnatak-cm-siddharamaiah-gets-big-blow-from-high-court-2797766.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Karnatak CM Siddharamaiah gets big blow from High Court

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Karnataka High Court has given a big blow to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA land case. The High Court has rejected Siddaramaiah's petition in which he had challenged the Governor's permission to prosecute him. The entire case is actually related to MUDA i.e. Mysore Urban Development Authority. It is alleged that MUDA illegally allotted 14 plots to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife at a prominent place in Mysore city. On August 17, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot gave permission to prosecute Siddaramaiah in this case. Now BJP is demanding immediate resignation from Siddaramaiah in this case.

All Videos

To The Point: Politics sparks over Encounter
Play Icon43:49
To The Point: Politics sparks over Encounter
Major action taken against cow smugglers in Pratapgarh
Play Icon01:21
Major action taken against cow smugglers in Pratapgarh
Another Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli
Play Icon01:10
Another Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli
Former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jalil threatens amid rally
Play Icon04:04
Former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jalil threatens amid rally
People protesting against Bangladesh Chief Mohammad Yunus in New York
Play Icon04:44
People protesting against Bangladesh Chief Mohammad Yunus in New York

Trending Videos

To The Point: Politics sparks over Encounter
play icon43:49
To The Point: Politics sparks over Encounter
Major action taken against cow smugglers in Pratapgarh
play icon1:21
Major action taken against cow smugglers in Pratapgarh
Another Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli
play icon1:10
Another Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli
Former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jalil threatens amid rally
play icon4:4
Former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jalil threatens amid rally
People protesting against Bangladesh Chief Mohammad Yunus in New York
play icon4:44
People protesting against Bangladesh Chief Mohammad Yunus in New York