Karnatak CM Siddharamaiah gets big blow from High Court

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 02:06 PM IST

Karnataka High Court has given a big blow to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA land case. The High Court has rejected Siddaramaiah's petition in which he had challenged the Governor's permission to prosecute him. The entire case is actually related to MUDA i.e. Mysore Urban Development Authority. It is alleged that MUDA illegally allotted 14 plots to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife at a prominent place in Mysore city. On August 17, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot gave permission to prosecute Siddaramaiah in this case. Now BJP is demanding immediate resignation from Siddaramaiah in this case.