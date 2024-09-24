Advertisement
To The Point: Politics sparks over Encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
To The Point: There is political uproar over the encounter in both UP and Maharashtra. Politics was already being done on the encounter of Anuj Singh, accused of Sultanpur robbery in UP, and now Akshay Shinde, accused of Badlapur case, was killed in Maharashtra and now attacks and counter-attacks are being done on this. Many leaders of Maharashtra Congress have raised questions on this. And have said that this encounter was done to save many big people.

