Understand the 'mathematics' of caste in Bihar

|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 04:18 PM IST
Bihar Caste Census Report: Nitish Kumar government in Bihar has released the caste census data. With this, the political strategy of many parties may also change. Rajput population in the state is 3.45%, Yadav 14%, Bhumihar 2.86%, Brahmin 3.65% and Naunia 1.9%.
