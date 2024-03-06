NewsVideos
Underwater Metro: PM Modi Engages With School Students On India's First Underwater Journey In Kolkata

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 10:55 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a unique interaction with school students as they embark on a historic journey aboard India's first underwater metro train in Kolkata, West Bengal.

