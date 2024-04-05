Advertisement
Students of closed UP Madarsa to study in Government Schools

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
UP Government takes big decision on closing of madrassas in UP. Madrasa students will study in government schools. These instructions have been issued by the Chief Secretary of UP. As per latest reports, A 5-member committee will be formed at the district level regarding this.

