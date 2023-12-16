trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699714
Unemployment, price rise behind Parliament security breach', says Rahul Gandhi

|Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
Congress and BJP are at loggerheads over the lapse in security of Parliament. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gave a big statement on this matter, after which BJP surrounded him fiercely. Let us tell you that in his statement, Rahul Gandhi cited issues like unemployment and inflation in the country as the reason behind the incident of lapse in security of Parliament and targeted the Central Government. Due to which he is being questioned.

