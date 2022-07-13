NewsVideos

Unheard and interesting facts about Jasprit Bumrah; India's Death Over Specialist

India's death-over specialist Jasprit Bumrah rattled England with a career-best of 6/19, his unplayable yorkers have improved the Indian death bowling standards. Bumrah was named India’s captain for the England Test on 30 June, 2022, here are some interesting facts about Jasprit Bumrah

|Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 06:50 PM IST
India's death-over specialist Jasprit Bumrah rattled England with a career-best of 6/19, his unplayable yorkers have improved the Indian death bowling standards. Bumrah was named India’s captain for the England Test on 30 June, 2022, here are some interesting facts about Jasprit Bumrah

All Videos

Man raises hijack complaint on Twitter, railways clarify the issue | Zee English News | Viral
Man raises hijack complaint on Twitter, railways clarify the issue | Zee English News | Viral
Srilanka Crisis: Gotabaya may flee from Maldives to Singapore
17:55
Srilanka Crisis: Gotabaya may flee from Maldives to Singapore
Badhir News: CM Gehlot made big allegations on Udaipur massacre
6:42
Badhir News: CM Gehlot made big allegations on Udaipur massacre
Sri Lanka Emergency Update: What did the Speaker of the Parliament said about Gotabaya?
19:11
Sri Lanka Emergency Update: What did the Speaker of the Parliament said about Gotabaya?
Srilanka Crisis: Protesters capture Sri Lanka's official news channel
14:6
Srilanka Crisis: Protesters capture Sri Lanka's official news channel

Trending Videos

Man raises hijack complaint on Twitter, railways clarify the issue | Zee English News | Viral
17:55
Srilanka Crisis: Gotabaya may flee from Maldives to Singapore
6:42
Badhir News: CM Gehlot made big allegations on Udaipur massacre
19:11
Sri Lanka Emergency Update: What did the Speaker of the Parliament said about Gotabaya?
14:6
Srilanka Crisis: Protesters capture Sri Lanka's official news channel