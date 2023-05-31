NewsVideos
videoDetails

Unidentified people stabbed a person to death in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:38 AM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Murder Case: A horrific incident has taken place in Jammu and Kashmir. Some unknown people have stabbed a person to death in Srinagar on Tuesday night. The police is engaged in the investigation of this matter. Know in detail who was that person in this report.

All Videos

Manipur: Amit Shah holds meeting with Civil Society Organisations in Imphal
2:4
Manipur: Amit Shah holds meeting with Civil Society Organisations in Imphal
Watch visuals of China and America's Fighter Jets clashing over South China Sea
1:15
Watch visuals of China and America's Fighter Jets clashing over South China Sea
Know the glory of Nirjala Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
4:51
Know the glory of Nirjala Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Delhi Police can conduct psychoanalysis test of accused Sahil in Sakshi Murder Case
1:20
Delhi Police can conduct psychoanalysis test of accused Sahil in Sakshi Murder Case
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mission Rajasthan, aims to win 40 assembly seats
12:32
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mission Rajasthan, aims to win 40 assembly seats

Trending Videos

2:4
Manipur: Amit Shah holds meeting with Civil Society Organisations in Imphal
1:15
Watch visuals of China and America's Fighter Jets clashing over South China Sea
4:51
Know the glory of Nirjala Ekadashi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
1:20
Delhi Police can conduct psychoanalysis test of accused Sahil in Sakshi Murder Case
12:32
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mission Rajasthan, aims to win 40 assembly seats
jammu kashmir murder case,jammu kashmir murder,jammu kashmir murder news,jammu kashmir death,jammu kashmir killing,jammu kashmir girl murdered,jammu kashmir srinagar,jammu kashmir srinagar city,jammu kashmir srinagar news,srinagar murder case,srinagar murder news,srinagar man stabbed to death,Man stabbed to death,man stabbed to death in srinagar today,man stabbed to death in srinagar today news,Zee News,Hindi News,Breaking News,Latest News,today news,