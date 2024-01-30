trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715572
Uniform Civil Code bill to be released in Uttarakhand on 6th February

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
A big breaking has come in regard to Uniform Civil Code bill. As per reports, UCC bill will be presented in Uttarakhand on 6th February. Know more about the same in this report.

MLAs Issued strict orders during JMM Alliance Meeting
Play Icon2:43
MLAs Issued strict orders during JMM Alliance Meeting
Indian Navy conducts successful Rescue operation
Play Icon0:22
Indian Navy conducts successful Rescue operation
Hemant Soren sends letter to ED
Play Icon6:42
Hemant Soren sends letter to ED
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's big statement on Hemant Soren
Play Icon1:45
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's big statement on Hemant Soren
Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute on Mahatma Gandhi's 76th Death Anniversary
Play Icon0:40
Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute on Mahatma Gandhi's 76th Death Anniversary

