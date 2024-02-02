trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716762
Union Budget 2024: 'Budget that fulfills the aspirations of youth...',says Anurag Thakur

|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 02:16 AM IST
Anurag Thakur Exclusive Interview on Union Budget 2024: Modi government has presented the interim budget 2024-25 before the Lok Sabha elections- 2024. After this budget, the country's PM Modi has claimed that it will greatly benefit the youth, women, farmers and the poor. At the same time, in the budget speech of the country's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, there was special focus on Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas. Meanwhile, Anurag Thakur has given a big statement regarding the budget. See what Anurag Thakur has said in this report... ​

