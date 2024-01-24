trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713426
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Inaugurate Birth Centenary Commemoration of Late Karpoori Thakur

|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 03:55 PM IST
In a significant tribute to the legacy of Late Karpoori Thakur, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, will preside over the inaugural ceremony marking the birth centenary of the revered leader. The event, held in honor of the late stalwart, will see Amit Shah serving as the Chief Guest for the inauguration.

