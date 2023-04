videoDetails

Union Minister Anurag Thakur's attack on AAP party

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal raised questions on ED's investigation. Kejriwal called the BJP government a liar while accusing it. On which Union Minister Anurag Thakur attacked Kejriwal and said that many of your leaders are in jail today and Kejriwal is drowning in the quagmire of corruption.