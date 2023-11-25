trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692062
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Union Minister Arjun Meghwal casts vote, expresses confidence in BJP's victory

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
Voting is being held on 199 seats in Rajasthan today. In the run-up to the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal expressed confidence of the BJP's victory.
Follow Us

All Videos

Amit Shah said – Telangana has a loan worth lakhs and crores
Play Icon8:27
Amit Shah said – Telangana has a loan worth lakhs and crores
CM Ashok Gehlot will reach shortly Jodhpur Booth to cast his vote
Play Icon12:5
CM Ashok Gehlot will reach shortly Jodhpur Booth to cast his vote
Encounter of the accused who attacked the bus driver-conductor
Play Icon5:18
Encounter of the accused who attacked the bus driver-conductor
Rajasthan election 2023: Lal Diary is fabricated- Says Ashok Gehlot's son
Play Icon4:48
 Rajasthan election 2023: Lal Diary is fabricated- Says Ashok Gehlot's son
Ashok Gehlot makes huge statement on Rajasthan Voters
Play Icon3:30
Ashok Gehlot makes huge statement on Rajasthan Voters

Trending Videos

Amit Shah said – Telangana has a loan worth lakhs and crores
play icon8:27
Amit Shah said – Telangana has a loan worth lakhs and crores
CM Ashok Gehlot will reach shortly Jodhpur Booth to cast his vote
play icon12:5
CM Ashok Gehlot will reach shortly Jodhpur Booth to cast his vote
Encounter of the accused who attacked the bus driver-conductor
play icon5:18
Encounter of the accused who attacked the bus driver-conductor
Rajasthan election 2023: Lal Diary is fabricated- Says Ashok Gehlot's son
play icon4:48
Rajasthan election 2023: Lal Diary is fabricated- Says Ashok Gehlot's son
Ashok Gehlot makes huge statement on Rajasthan Voters
play icon3:30
Ashok Gehlot makes huge statement on Rajasthan Voters
arjun ram meghwal on bjp,arjun ram meghwal on voting,Rajasthan Election 2023,