Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2758607
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Chhagan Bhujbal likely to desert Ajit Pawar

|Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Big news related to Maharashtra at this time. Chhagan Bhujbal can leave Ajit's side. Bhujbal can join Shivsena (Uddhav).

All Videos

Action will be taken soon against rebel SP MLAs In UP
Play Icon03:13
Action will be taken soon against rebel SP MLAs In UP
Mayawati to fiels candidates in the UP assembly by-election
Play Icon03:22
Mayawati to fiels candidates in the UP assembly by-election
Know about your children's birth number from Acharya Shiromani Sachin?
Play Icon05:28
Know about your children's birth number from Acharya Shiromani Sachin?
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon05:45
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
1 killed in firing at Burger King in Delhi's Rajouri Garden
Play Icon00:53
1 killed in firing at Burger King in Delhi's Rajouri Garden

Trending Videos

Action will be taken soon against rebel SP MLAs In UP
play icon3:13
Action will be taken soon against rebel SP MLAs In UP
Mayawati to fiels candidates in the UP assembly by-election
play icon3:22
Mayawati to fiels candidates in the UP assembly by-election
Know about your children's birth number from Acharya Shiromani Sachin?
play icon5:28
Know about your children's birth number from Acharya Shiromani Sachin?
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:45
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
1 killed in firing at Burger King in Delhi's Rajouri Garden
play icon0:53
1 killed in firing at Burger King in Delhi's Rajouri Garden