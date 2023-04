videoDetails

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia targets Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 06:40 PM IST

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the first time. Congress leaders had reached Surat court for bail. To which Scindia said that if this is not pressure on the court then what is it.