NewsVideos
videoDetails

Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at polling station to cast her vote

|Updated: May 10, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at a polling station to cast her vote.
}

All Videos

Voting underway in Karnataka, PM Modi encourages public to vote in large numbers
9:47
Voting underway in Karnataka, PM Modi encourages public to vote in large numbers
Fierce ruckus regarding the arrest of Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan
7:23
Fierce ruckus regarding the arrest of Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Karnataka Assembly Polls: Voters to seal the fortunes of 2,615 candidates today
2:2
Karnataka Assembly Polls: Voters to seal the fortunes of 2,615 candidates today
Voting to be conducted for Karnataka elections today
3:44
 Voting to be conducted for Karnataka elections today
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to avoid Shadashtak Yoga?
4:30
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to avoid Shadashtak Yoga?

Trending Videos

9:47
Voting underway in Karnataka, PM Modi encourages public to vote in large numbers
7:23
Fierce ruckus regarding the arrest of Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan
2:2
Karnataka Assembly Polls: Voters to seal the fortunes of 2,615 candidates today
3:44
Voting to be conducted for Karnataka elections today
4:30
Know from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin how to avoid Shadashtak Yoga?