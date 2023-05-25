NewsVideos
Union Minister RK Singh On Opposition’s Boycott Call For New Parliament

|Updated: May 25, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
Attacking Opposition’s boycott call for new Parliament, Union Power Minister RK Singh on May 25 said that the opposition parties are playing divisive politics.

