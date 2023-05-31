NewsVideos
United World Wrestling issues ultimatum to India over Wrestlers' Protest

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Wrestlers Protest: United World Wrestling has made an entry regarding the performance of wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Due to this, threatened to suspend India if the wrestling association is not elected within 45 days.

