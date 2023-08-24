trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653101
United World Wrestling Suspends Wrestling Federation Of India, Wrestlers Won't Play Under India Flag

|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has been suspended by United World Wrestling (UWW), the parent organization of wrestling, after the Indian sports organization failed to hold a new election to select a new management.
