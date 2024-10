videoDetails

Unseasonal Rains creates problems for many in Chennai

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 01:20 PM IST

Unseasonal rain in Chennai has increased the problems of the people. A situation of heavy waterlogging has arisen in many areas due to which people are facing many difficulties in transportation. Along with this, there is traffic jam due to waterlogging. Know the current situation in Chennai amid unseasonal rains.