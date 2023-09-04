trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657619
UP: 2 die as three-storey building collapses in Barabanki, rescue operation underway

Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
A three-storey building collapsed in Barabanki during the early hours of September 4. The police informed that two people died and SDRF teams were on the spot."Around 3 am in the morning, we received information about a building collapse in Barabanki. We have rescued 12 people. We have got information that 3-4 people are likely still trapped under the debris. SDRF team is also at the spot, NDRF will arrive soon...among the 12 people who were rescued and hospitalised, 2 have died ", says Dinesh Kumar Singh, SP, Barabanki
