UP ATS has made a big disclosure on Terrorists from Bangladesh

|Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 12:54 PM IST
UP ATS has made a big disclosure. Let us tell you that during the interrogation of ATS, JMB suspected terrorist Mufakkir has revealed that after Madhya Pradesh, terrorists from Bangladesh were planning to carry out major terrorist incidents in UP and Uttarakhand. Along with this, he had also made more than 100 sleeper cells.
