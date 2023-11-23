trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691452
UP ATS makes special preparations for Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
UP ATS has intensified preparations ahead of Ram temple Pran Pratishtha completion. As per reports,, special arrangements have been made in Ayodhya over Ram temple. UP ATS was equipped with modern weapons.
