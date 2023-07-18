trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636957
UP ATS takes Seema Haider for investigation

|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
Seema Haider News: The radar of suspicion continues on Pakistani woman Seema Haider. Due to this UP ATS is keeping a close watch on Seema Haider. Meanwhile, UP ATS team came out with Seema Haider. IB's special team is also involved in the investigation. In fact, a Pakistani woman named Seema Haider had fallen in love with a Hindustani named Sachin while playing the online game PUBG, due to which she had crossed the border of Pakistan. Because of this, Seema Haider is being suspected that she is a Pakistani spy and investi
