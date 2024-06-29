Advertisement
Know all about Tilak Controversy in UP Schools

Jun 29, 2024
To The Point: Politics has started even after the opening of schools in UP. When the schools opened after the summer holidays, the children were welcomed by applying tilak. But politics has heated up over this. The Muslim side says that this is playing with their religious sentiments. Whereas the Hindu side says that this is their culture. At the same time, a shocking case has come to light from Bareilly. Where a report has claimed that Bareilly Municipal Corporation has announced to impose tax on temples, while mosques have been exempted from it.. What is the whole matter? We will have a big debate in TO THE POINT. 

