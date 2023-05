videoDetails

UP Civic Body Election Results to be announced today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 13, 2023, 07:22 AM IST

UP Civic Body Elections 2023: The results of the Uttar Pradesh civic elections will be announced today. The counting of votes for the municipal elections will start from 8 am. Along with Karnataka, it is also considered an important day for UP. Stay tuned to Zee News for moment by moment updates related to the assembly election results.