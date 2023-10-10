trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673469
UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Issued Appointment Letters To 393 Homoeopathic Chemists In Lucknow

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointed letters to 393 Homeopathic pharmacists in Lucknow on October 10. These Homeopathic pharmacists were selected by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission.
