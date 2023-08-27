trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654223
UP CM Yogi Adityanath, MoS Meenakashi Lekhi attend cultural event at G20 program in Varanasi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Union Ministers Meenakashi Lekhi and Arjun Ram Meghwal attend a cultural event at the G20 program in Varanasi on August 26. The Culture Ministers of G20 countries met on August 26, the last day of the four-day G20 Culture Working Group (CWG).
