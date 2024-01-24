trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713351
UP government makes big appeal to VVIP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 01:18 PM IST
In view of the increasing crowd of devotees in Ayodhya Ram Temple, UP Government has made a huge decision. UP government has made an appeal to VVIP. UP government said that first give information about going to Ram temple 10 days in advance.

